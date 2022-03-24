Academy Award-Nominee Marsha Mason starring in and co-directing "Lost in Yonkers"

Mason said she hopes audiences have a greater understanding about the importance of family, support, disappointment and the struggles we often live through.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four-time Academy Award-Nominee Marsha Mason is set to appear in and co-direct “Lost in Yonkers” at the Hartford Stage.

The play centers around the lives of two young brothers who are sent to live with their stern Grandmother Kurnitz, a Jewish immigrant from Germany.

Mason will be playing the role of Grandmother Kurnitz.

“She is a victim of early difficulties in Germany and she brought her family to the United States,” Mason said. “It’s kind of a very present time in terms of what we’re dealing with as far as immigration issues across the country and the world. It’s funny, serious and touching, and I think it speaks to our audiences today.”

Mason said she hopes audiences have a greater understanding about the importance of family, support, disappointment and the struggles we often live through.

Previews of Lost in Yonkers run April 7-13, and opening night is April 14.

The production is set to run through May 1, click here to purchase tickets.

