'Masked Singer' national tour coming to Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — You've seen it on TV now you'll have a chance to see it in person.

The national tour of "The Masked Singer" is coming to Foxwoods on June 16, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 3, at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 1 at 1:00 PM EDT through Wednesday, November 3 at 6:00 PM EDT in select markets.

In a press release, it said, "Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances."

Around the same time, the production will be at other theaters in the Northeast:

Monday, June 13, 2022 Syracuse, N.Y. Landmark Theatre

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Hershey, Penn. Hershey Theater

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods

Friday, June 17, 2022 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall at NJPAC

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre



Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

