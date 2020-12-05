'A Day in the Mask' | Masked Singer returns for semi-finals battle

Turtle, Night Angel, Frog and Rhino are the final four left to battle it out for the Golden Mask.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX's The Masked Singer is getting closer to crowning its Season 3 winner!

Competition for that top prize of the 'Golden Mask' returns in full form on Wednesday and it's the mother of all faceoffs!

Last week, Kitty Mask was revealed to be none other than Multi-platform opera singer and actress: Jackie Evancho.

For weeks, viewers have only speculated who is underneath these masks.

Now, some of those questions will finally be answered.

Let your guesses from home continue and watch Wednesday's all new episode on FOX61 at 8 p.m.

Other stars revealed this season include singer-songwriter Bret Michaels, actress and social influencer Jordyn Woods and three-time Super Bowl-winning Tight End, Rob Gronkowski.