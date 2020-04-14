All your favorite performances | Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular Wednesday at 8PM

Re-live your favorite performances from the season with The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular Wednesday on FOX61 at 8PM.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rhino, Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut and Night Angel are the 'Mighty 7' left to battle for that Golden Mask.

But, they're all in the clear of being revealed this week.

Wednesday's episode is an opportunity for Masked Singer fans to re-live their favorite performances from the season!

Last week, four of the hidden celebrities paired off for a 'smack-down round.'

After Kangaroo vs. Night Angel and Astronaut vs. Turtle battles, Jordyn Woods was revealed at the Kangaroo.

The actress and social influencer said people now know there's "more to her than they thought."

Woods says following her singing debut on The Masked Singer, fans can expect to hear some new music from her.

It will be a "passion project," she said.

Let your guesses from home continue!