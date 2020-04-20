The Masked Singer returns to competition at 8pm Wednesday on FOX61

Followed by a special "After the Mask" at 9pm

LOS ANGELES — Competition for the top prize on The Masked Singer returns in full form on Wednesday and it's the mother of all faceoffs!

After last week's sing along, the undercover singers return Wednesday, April 21 at 8 pm.

Two weeks ago, Jordan Woods was revealed to be behind the Kangaroo mask.

The big season finale is scheduled for air on May 27.

A special, "After the Mask" will be shown following the show.

According to FOX, "The Masked Singer is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

"This season, the 18 fully disguised celebrity singers were split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A kicked off the first three episodes and were whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they went. Then Group B took the stage to go from six to three, then Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.