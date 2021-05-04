May the 4th: Some #StarWarsDay memes, from CT and from far, far away

HARTFORD, Conn. — There’s no definitive record of who dubbed May the 4th “Star Wars Day”. Some of the first Facebook groups actually called it “Luke Skywalker Day”, but even before social media changed our lives, people were making the pun “May the 4th be with you,” in a nod to the sci-fi franchise’s catchphrase “May the Force be with you.”
There’s no stopping it now: Two years ago the California Legislature voted to declare a "Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park that opened right around that time.
But the ‘holiday’ really lives online. And everyone wants to get in on it, with their own meme or message. We picked a few of our favorites, from Connecticut, and a few from far, far away.
