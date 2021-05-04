May the 4th: Some #StarWarsDay memes, from CT and from far, far away

Even before social media changed our lives, people were making the pun “May the 4th be with you.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — There’s no definitive record of who dubbed May the 4th “Star Wars Day”. Some of the first Facebook groups actually called it “Luke Skywalker Day”, but even before social media changed our lives, people were making the pun “May the 4th be with you,” in a nod to the sci-fi franchise’s catchphrase “May the Force be with you.”

There’s no stopping it now: Two years ago the California Legislature voted to declare a "Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park that opened right around that time.

But the ‘holiday’ really lives online. And everyone wants to get in on it, with their own meme or message. We picked a few of our favorites, from Connecticut, and a few from far, far away.

It's almost finals week, and we can all use the Force. Happy #StarWarsDay, and #Maythe4thBeWithYou. Here is a throwback video from 2017, with our friend BB-8: 🌌 🚀 🚀 https://t.co/fB4W2UxJvD — Southern Connecticut State University🦉 (@SCSU) May 4, 2021

This weekend I am making Baby Yoda cocktails because wauw they are so kyoot... #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1fbvKKTBdd — No. 5 - 🐻 (@Nambelaa) May 4, 2021

I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021

Star Wars has always been about family, friends, and fans. I've met so many outstanding people, married my incredible wife, and helped raise our two beautiful children while playing Chewbacca. Here's to many more #StarWarsDay celebrations ahead! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/znOnFLYmBN — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 4, 2021

#COVID19Vaccines: A New Hope.

With every vaccine administered, hope grows. When it’s your turn, roll up your sleeve and get the shot. Together, we can bring balance to the force. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #SleevesUP pic.twitter.com/IqGr1nmedF — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) May 4, 2021

To celebrate May the 4th, @Lucasfilm and @Disneyplus commissioned artists from around the world to create unique illustrations that represent the Star Wars films and original series, check them out now on Disney+. https://t.co/KT56HOzwnk pic.twitter.com/HQ2wgllb50 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2021

