The couple, who began dating in June 2020, announced their engagement on social media Wednesday evening.

Congrats are in order for rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox!

The couple, who have been together since June 2020, announced their engagement- along with a video of the ring- to Instagram Wednesday evening, detailing the thoughtful reason for the unusual look of the ring- made up of two different stones.

"Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022," wrote the Cleveland-native rapper.

It's been quite a year for the pair, with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, headlining the NFL Draft in Cleveland, winning two Billboard Music Awards, and leading a tour around the country. The two also turned heads at several red carpet events with their colorful displays of public affection and their scantily clad costumes.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood," Fox wrote on Instagram Wednesday evening.

The couple first met on the set of MGK's video for his song, "Bloody Valentine."

Congrats to the happy couple!