Monday on FOX61 | TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down?

HARTFORD, Conn. — If there is one other thing people cannot seem to wrap their minds around right now, outside of COVID-19, it's Netflix's docu-series "Tiger King."

The 7-part series follows a man named Joe Exotic, who operated an exotic animal park in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving 22 years in prison for several crimes including a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

If you think you've seen the last of 'Tiger King,' think again.

The Tiger King saga continues Monday at 9 p.m. only on FOX61 with TMZ diving deep into the story America is obsessed with!

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? is a one-hour special that will delve into the truth of what happened, with exclusive interviews.

The investigation explores whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty and addresses the biggest, outstanding viewer question -- "What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis?"

Expect an inside look into his disappearance, and the current status of a new investigation.