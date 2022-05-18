A Lifetime movie shoot comes to life in Mystic

“How to Live Your Best Death” sets the scene in the state.

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Inn at Mystic is playing co-star, in a sense, for the upcoming Lifetime movie, “How to Live Your Best Death”.

The cast and crew of the movie have spent much of the week at the Inn at Mystic shooting various scenes for yet another movie being filmed in Connecticut.

Andrew Gernhard, the producer of the movie who owns Rocky Hill based production company Synthetic Cinema International, said tax credits help lure movie makers to the state and location is a plus.

"To me, Connecticut is always a great place to shoot, I mean you have everything here you can shoot. The people are good, the locations are good… it’s a great state to be in,” said Gernhard.

The press release for the film describes it from the standpoint of the main character.

“The main character, Kristin, hires a life coach to put her career on a better path, but the coach gets way too deeply involved in her life and becomes very controlling, and more.”

Rachel Helson, a New York based director who is leading the team of “How to Live Your Best Death”, described the film as something with style and substance and, “it will keep you on the edge of your seat…it’s a thriller and it’s fun.”

“How to Live Your Best Death” is expected to be released sometime in October on Lifetime.

---

