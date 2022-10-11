x
Music

Blink-182 reunites for 2023 world tour with stop in Massachusetts

In addition to the world tour, the punk rock band also announced a new single dropping Friday and a new album release in 2023.
Credit: Blink-182

BOSTON — American punk rock band Blink-182 shared good news Tuesday that rocked the music world and fans alike.

The band, most famous for songs such as "Dammit," "Adam's Song," and "What's My Age Again?" have announced they are getting back together with founding member Tom DeLonge for a world tour in 2023.

DeLonge co-founded Blink-182 in 1992 but left the band in 2015.

In addition to announcing a new world tour and reunion, the band is also dropping new music soon, with a new single being released on Friday.

Blink-182 said its first single in a decade, "Edging," features DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker and drops Friday. 

The band also said a new album is coming in 2023.

"With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on-stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years," a press release announcing the tour said on Tuesday. "With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."

The announcement brings good news to longtime fans of the band, especially New Englanders. 

Blink-182 will be making a stop in Boston, Massachusetts on their world tour in 2023. The band is set to play at TD Garden on May 21, 2023.

We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. blink182.com

Posted by blink-182 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Blink-182 tickets go on sale beginning Oct. 17.

To view a full list of the band's 2023 world tour dates, click here.

