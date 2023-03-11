Bruce Springsteen's concert at Mohegan Sun postponed

A spokesperson for Live Nation said the reasoning is due to illness.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at Mohegan Sun Arena has been postponed due to illness.

The concert was supposed to take place on Sunday, March 12.

A spokesperson for the ticketing website Live Nation said they are working on rescheduling the date. Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

