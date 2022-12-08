Country fans rush to Hartford for sold-out Morgan Wallace concert.

The CDC loosened its COVID guidance on Thursday just in time for the concert.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun set over Hartford, thousands of country fans made their way down Savitt Way to see Morgan Wallen

“I just love him. — she only talks about him. She loves Morgan Wallace.,” said one fan.

Cowboy boots and hats flooded the area and even some mullets too.

“I thought what better way to get ready for the concert than to get a mullet of my own,” said Brian Teitelbaum.

He grew his mullet out for more than a year just for this concert.

Die-hard fans, people came from near and far for this sold-out concert. Some for the first time.

"It is my first time since COVID,” said Ashley Delia.

The CDC loosened its COVID guidance on Thursday. Some concertgoers rejoiced.

“I’m glad things are back to normal finally. You know what? Everything’s back to normal. It’s been back to normal for a while now. I’m excited,” said Ashley Decker.

It’s a sense of normalcy.

“There’s no better way than to start the semester than a good ole country concert.”

