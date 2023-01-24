Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hartford

The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Bands is making a stop in Hartford in June as part of its U.S. summer tour.

The band – which will also release its 10th studio album “Walk Around the moon” this spring – is slated to perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10.

After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Mathews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19. The tour will conclude with the band’s traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Other stops include the band's first-ever performance at the historic Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 9, and two-night stands in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Noblesville, Indiana; Chicago; Gilford, New Hamshire; Saratoga Springs, New York; Camden, New Jersey; West Palm Beach, Florida, and Irvine, California.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For the complete itinerary, visit davematthewsband.com.

