Music on centerstage at the Hartbeat Music Festival this weekend

The event takes place on The Mortenson Riverfront Plaza and for the first time, will be happening for two days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — You can hear the capital city's "Hartbeat" this weekend. The Hartbeat Music Festival on the Mortenson Riverfront Plaza in Hartford will feature three stages, for two days making for one fun family-friendly experience.

"I think it's great. I think it's great for everyone. Definitely a great family outing," said Jaclyn Davis of Cromwell.

There's a little bit of everything for everybody.

"It's all genres and it's family-friendly. So you're gonna get country music, and hip hop, and jazz and rock and folk and world music. And it's free," said Earl Henrichon, of The Professors of Sweet Sweet Music.

The event features all local bands and artists. People attending said they're happy to be a part of it.

"We're here to see some music. We love that Hartford does live music every year and we want to support that so it keeps happening," said Ruth Reinwald of Hebron.

Local food trucks and vendors are also parked along the plaza, with a big emphasis on celebrating Connecticut businesses.

"There were a couple of years where we didn't necessarily have these public events so that's why we're really excited about welcoming thousands of people to the plaza," said Mike Zaleski, president & CEO of Riverfront Recapture.

It's a perfect weekend for it.

"Beautiful, not a cloud in the sky," Brian Barlow of Hebron.

While you're there, city officials welcome you to check out everything else going on in Hartford.

"If you don't know what to do in Hartford this weekend, you're not looking at all. Because between pride fest, the yard goats final series and this signature music festival here on the riverfront, we've got a lot going on. It's going to be a great weekend," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

The festival will be going on from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

