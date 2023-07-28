Hartford group plans ‘ball gown tailgate’ at Sunday’s Jason Aldean concert

The release of Aldean's “Try that in a small town” music video has sparked backlash nationwide and also massive support.

HARTFORD, Conn — Community activists are planning a “ball gown tailgate party” in protest at the Jason Aldean concert Sunday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Aldean’s music video for his song “Try that in a small town” drew controversy nationwide.

The group based the theme of the tailgate on a viral meme depicting Jason Aldean in a gown with the words “Try that in a ball gown."

Some say the video and song are racist because of the location and images used in the music video. In the video, Aldean performs in front of a Tennessee courthouse which was the site of a 1927 lynching of a black 18-year-old black man, and a 1946 race riot. The music video also included clips of recent Black Lives Matter protests, which have since been edited out.

Aldean defended the song and video in a post saying in part “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it” Aldean continued writing, “I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song, but this one goes too far."

CMT pulled the music video from its rotation amid the backlash.

However, the song continued to climb the music charts. This week reaching number two on the Bill Board Hot 100, and number one on country charts.

Kamora Herrington who runs Kamora’s Cultural Corner organized the event called “Small Towns against Hate” and says the tailgate is not a protest but is a way to have fun while having difficult conversations. “If the way that we come together is to have a fight, who wins? No one, “said Herrington.

“When what seems like intolerance comes to town. Let's get together and enjoy each other…Let's share conversation over food and snacks and let's tailgate and have a great time,” said Herrington.

Aldean returning to Hartford after a show earlier this month was cut short when the artist ran off stage 45 minutes into his concert. Aldean later released a video on social media citing heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

