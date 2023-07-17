Jason Aldean reschedules Hartford concert after health incident

The concert at Xfinity Theatre is now scheduled for Sunday, July 30.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Country artist Jason Aldean has rescheduled his Hartford concert tour date for later in July after his Saturday concert was cut short due to a health incident.

Aldean's concert which was scheduled for July 15, is now scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at the Xfinity Theatre. All tickets that were purchased for the original concert are valid for the new date.

On Saturday, Videos posted on social media showed Aldean rushing off stage in the middle of a song while performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. One person at the show tweeted that after Aldean left the lights stayed down for 20 more minutes without explanation and eventually they were told the show was done.

The venue posted a statement Sunday morning that said Aldean suffered "heat stroke" and they were planning to reschedule for a later date.

Aldean said he's "feeling a lot better" after receiving an IV after getting off stage and another on Sunday.

