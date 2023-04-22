Goo Goo Dolls lead singer Johnny Rzeznik gives surprise performance for Hartford Hospital patients

Before The Goo Goo Dolls performed at the Bushnell Center on Saturday night, he wanted to give an impromptu show for patients and staff to bring them smiles.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lead Singer Johnny Reznik of the Goo Goo Dolls surprised patients at Hartford Hospital with a performance on Saturday afternoon.

Patients and staff were seen watching and recording Reznik singing and playing the guitar for everyone to hear.

Later on Saturday, The Goo Goo Dolls will be performing at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts as the musical entertainment at the Black & Red Hartford Healthcare fundraiser.

The Black & Red fundraiser has raised $2.5 million this year for the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital and its Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center.

This helps support their ongoing research and improved access to more prevention and detection programs for patients and their families.

If you'd like to help Hartford Healthcare's efforts in bringing the best treatment to everyone possible click here.

