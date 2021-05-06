Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates – including new stop at Mohegan Sun

Bieber will be at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 18, 2022

UNCASVILLE – Justin Bieber announced the rescheduled dates for his upcoming world tour and added a new stop at Mohegan Sun Arena next year.

Bieber’s “The Justice World Tour” was set to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, it was moved to 2022.

Presented by T-Mobile, the tour was supposed to be 45 stops across the United States and Canada, however, seven more arena shows were added. Mohegan Sun was one of those stops.

The tour kicks off in San Diego on Feb.18, 2022. The concert at Mohegan Sun will be on June 18, 2022.

For fans who bought tickets to the original tour, all tickets will be honored with refunds available at the point of purchase.

All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and much more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale later this month by clicking here.

