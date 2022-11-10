x
Singer Louis Tomlinson kicks off 2023 world tour at Mohegan Sun

The former One Direction member will begin his "Faith In The Future" World Tour with a performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in May.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Louis Tomlinson performs during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — One Direction fans, rejoice: one of the boy band's former members is going on tour next year.

Singer Louis Tomlinson will kick off his Faith In The Future World Tour at Mohegan Sun in May 2023.

Mohegan Sun announced Tomlinson will kick off the North American leg of his world tour at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, May 26.

Tomlinson is releasing his new album, Faith In The Future, on Friday, with a new collection of songs, including his latest track, "Silver Tongues."

This is the English singer-songwriter's second album.

In 2021, Tomlinson was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for breaking the record for the most live-streamed concert by a solo male artist, selling more than 160,000 tickets to fans in more than 110 countries, and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Tomlinson's Mohegan Sun tour date in May 2023 go on sale Friday, November 11 at Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Sun Box Office on Saturday, November 12.

