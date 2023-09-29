Sound On Sound Festival start time delayed due to unprecedented rainfall

Festival gates at Seaside Park will now open at 2:45 p.m. and parking lots will open at 1 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Sound on Sound music festival on Saturday will be delayed due to Friday's excessive rainfall causing tough conditions at the grounds in Bridgeport.

Officials from the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater said that Seaside Park has taken on a lot of water with the ongoing unprecedented rainfall and their team is working to address the soggy conditions throughout the festival grounds.

Because of this, the festival start time tomorrow is delayed, and festival gates will now open at 2:45 p.m. Updated set times for the performers are here.

Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. and the box office will open at 1:30 p.m.

The grounds will still be wet, so plan accordingly. Also, make sure to check the list of Allowed & Prohibited items before heading to the park.



Some areas in the park will be roped off to maintain the integrity of the grass.

