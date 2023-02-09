System crashes after tickets for Paul McCartney conversation at Yale go on sale

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the website Yale Connect crashed shortly after they went live.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — High demand for a Paul McCartney speaking event at Yale University crashed their ticketing site.

Tickets going on sale for "The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation" resulted in Yale Connect shutting down shortly after going live on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Yale Schwartzman Center, which is hosting the event at Woolsey Hall, said to the people who tried to get tickets that they apologize for this happening. They have suspended access to public tickets for this event so that their technical team can fix it.

They will be announcing a new date and time for when people can buy tickets those will be posted on their website and on their social media.

The event will feature Sir. Paul McCartney himself celebrating his new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, with editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and the Neil Gray Jr. Professor of English at Yale, Langdon Hammer, joining him.

They will talk about the book in which McCartney recounts his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career.

