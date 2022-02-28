Grammy award winning 'The Chicks' will be going on tour this summer

The Chicks will be hitting the road this summer with "The Chicks Tour" and will stop by the Xfinity Theatre on June 30.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning band known as "The Chicks" plan to hit the road this summer with The Chicks Tour, and they will be making a stop in Connecticut.

This tour comes after their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER was released in July 2020.

Tickets go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The 27-city tour is set to begin on June 14 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. with stops across North America. The Chicks will perform on June 30 in Hartford, Conn. at the Xfinity Theatre.

This band has been recognized as the biggest selling U.S. female band of all time. The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

GASLIGHTER is their first album released after nearly 14 years. As a way of making the tour more environmentally sustainable while also engaging fans to take action for people and the planet, The Chicks have partnered with REVERB, an environmental nonprofit.

GRAMMY awards include "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Record of the Year."

