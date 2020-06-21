Celebrate Make Music Day 2020

The day is meant to encourage everybody to spread joy and make music

June 21st is known as Make Music Day.

It's a holiday that started in France back in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique.

The day is now honored in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries across the globe.

The day is meant to encourage every kind of musician, professional or amateur, young or old!

This year, The Buttonwood Tree, which operated as a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization of The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, Inc, is turning Make Music Day into a virtual experience.