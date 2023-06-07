Young the Giant concert postponed in Bridgeport due to air quality

Officials with LiveNation said the performance at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 14.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — TJe Young the Giant concert in Bridgeport slated for Wednesday night has been postponed due to poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and additional tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

The New York Yankees and New York Liberty's games for Wednesday night were also postponed due to air quality issues in the region.

