National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — The book's editor for National Public Radio has died at 46.

Colleagues remember Petra Mayer for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together a thorough annual guide that filters books for readers based on specific interests.

Mayer was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes.

Her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics.