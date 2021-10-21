Netflix walkout, Harry Styles at Mohegan Sun. These were the trending stories today

These were the stories that caught the attention of social media users.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of stories caught the attention of social media and FOX61's trending reporter Symphonie Privett is bringing out the highlights.

Netflix employees walk off the job

Dozens of Netflix employees walked off the job on Wednesday and joined about 100 people outside the streaming giant's complex in Los Angeles.

They were protesting the company and comedian Dave Chappelle for his anti-transgender comments in his latest comedy special.

The group is calling on Netflix executives to repair its relationship with staff, hire trans executives and creators, and begin showing disclaimers to flag content that includes transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, and hate speech.

Dak Prescott's message

In the gridiron on Sunday, it wasn't all about the plays during the game between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's wrist tape is garnering attention. He wrote "Ask 4 Help" on it, to let others know they're not alone in their struggles.

Last month, Prescott launched his "Ask 4 Help" campaign in honor of suicide prevention month.

Proceeds from the campaign's clothing line will benefit his "Faith Fight Finish Foundation" and support mental health care.

Harry Styles comes to Connecticut

British singing sensation Harry Styles is bringing his "Love on Tour" to the Mohegan Sun.

The first show kicks off October 21 at 8 p.m. and he's performing again on October 23.

Mohegan Sun is requiring all concert goers to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or show proof of a negative covid test within 48 hours before the show.

Mohegan is also requiring everyone in attendance to wear a mask for the entire concert.

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.