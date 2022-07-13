New High Stakes Bingo Hall opens at Foxwoods Resort Casino

A crowd of people lined up well before doors opened Wednesday morning to grab a good seat for the first game inside the new hall.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated the opening of the resort casino’s new High Stakes Bingo Hall Wednesday morning. The new offering will provide higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools for guests and bingo lovers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our new High Stakes Bingo Hall at Foxwoods. You’re standing in a 2,200 square foot brand new, state-of-the-art bingo hall. It’s a $7 million project. We’ve been working on it for about a year,” said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

“Bingo’s running right now five days a week, two sessions a day and each session it will be either $15 or $25 entry and you can get anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 each session,” said Guyot.

As part of Foxwoods’ 30th-anniversary celebration, the resort casino is transforming the guest experience with major property renovations and updates.

This year, a line-up of enhancements is coming to the resort, including a new VIP Canopy Players’ Lounge opening this month, dining additions including the upcoming opening of Sushi by Bou and a completely redesigned Golden Dragon restaurant slated to open this winter, exclusive parking and upgraded benefits for rewards members, and much more.

In addition, Foxwoods is welcoming the Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket to the property, slated to open in 2024.

Hours of operation for the new High Stakes Bingo Hall are Wednesday-Sunday, two sessions a day. One starts at 10 a.m. and the other starts at 7:30 p.m. People must be 18 or older to play.

