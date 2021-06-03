New London chef shows off skills to Gordan Ramsey on 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns'

Morgana Vesey is one of the 18 “Young Guns” looking to earn the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak Paris Las Vegas.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A 21-year-old New London sous chef is taking no prisoners in the new season of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Morgana Vesey is one of the 18 “Young Guns” looking to earn the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak Paris Las Vegas.

“I’ve been in the restaurant industry since I was 16,” she told FOX61 News’ Tim Lammers on Thursday. “It just happened that I got a job at a restaurant. And usually, when you start at a restaurant, you think you are going to be a dishwasher or busser, but my bosses put me on the line and told me I could do it and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Since then, Vesey has grown to become a sous chef at Water Street Café in Stonington. Before that she was the sous check at Canggio, a modern Peruvian restaurant in Norwich.

Now, she is showing off her skills on national TV – even getting five stars from Ramsay for her signature dish in the season’s first episode on Tuesday. Her pan-seared duck with Brussel sprouts and prosciutto received the highest score and deemed the best dish of the night.

“I was shocked, especially because he paused for that long,” Vesey said. “In your head, you are going through, like ‘Oh my God, he hates it. He’s going to yell at me. He’s going to tell me I’m horrible.’ And then he comes out with ‘Wow, this is amazing.’”

She added: “I worked really hard on that dish. I am glad he enjoyed it.”

You can catch Vesey on “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” on FOX Monday nights.

