New Wendy William's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds

NEW YORK — Madame Tussauds New York has announced they have made a new wax statue of talk show host and media mogul Wendy Willaims.

The new statue was unveiled in Times Square attraction and Willaims discussed it on her talk show Monday.

"I think it's wonderful," Wendy said on Monday's live show. "You did a suburb job. You got all the skin complexions, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear."

According to the museum, Williams did a "sitting" so the statue could achieve her exact features. The Museum added that its artists took 200 measurements and "photographs from every angle."

Guests will be able to sit down with the figure on a fully themed set.

“We know times have been challenging for everyone and this new experience is designed to encourage guests to set aside the serious,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds New York. “We can’t wait to watch guests let loose and laugh as they step into the spotlight with Wendy.”

