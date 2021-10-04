NKOTB bringing MixTape Tour 2022 to Mohegan Sun

The group will be joined by legendary guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The multiplatinum-selling pop group New Kids On The Block is bringing its The MixTape Tour 2022 to Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun in July 2022. Joining the group are legendary guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour, announced Monday and hosted by Live Nation, will hit more than 50 cities across the country, and they will perform twice at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 1 and July 2, 2022.

"Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour... we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

According to a press release on the current tour, NKOTB’s last tour by the same name grossed $53.2 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets.

The group will hit the stage to perform fan favorites like “Hangin Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step by Step.”

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and KNOTB fan club pre-sales, visit www.nkotb.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.