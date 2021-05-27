Out Film CT celebrates 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

OutFilmCT will run from June 4 through June 13, 2021, expanding the festival to a ten-day run.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's LGBTQ+ film festival announced their schedule for the upcoming film festival for the 34th year.

After delaying and going online for 2020, Out Film CT's 2021 event will expand and be both in-person and online and return to its traditional time of late Spring.

Out Film CT will run from June 4 through June 13, 2021, expanding the festival to a ten-day run. The hybrid event will feature both in-person and virtual screenings.

The 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival lineup includes:

In-person films and shorts programs at Cinestudio will be offered on specific dates and times. Virtual streaming of individual feature films with accompanying short films will be available at specific dates and times throughout the festival with a viewing window of a full week after the debut date. The schedule of in-person Cinestudio screenings is as follows:

Friday, June 4 at 7:30 PM - Potato Dreams of America. Actor Tyler Bocock, who plays the title character, will be in attendance.

Saturday, June 5 - Summertime at 2:30 PM; Tove at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 6 at 6:30 pm - Born This Way: Transgender/Non-binary Short Films

Monday, June 7 at 7:30 PM - We Know What Boys Like: Gay Men's Short Films

Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 PM - Kiss the Girl: Lesbian Short Films

Wednesday, June 9 at 7:30 PM - Centerpiece film No Ordinary Man.

Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 PM - Sublet

Friday, June 11 at 7:30 PM - Summer of '85 (in-person only)

Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 PM - Closing Women's Film Kiss Me Kosher

Sunday, June 13 - A Good Man at 2:30 PM; Closing Men's Film Swan Song at 7:30 PM

Additional features and documentaries available only through virtual streaming will have their online debuts on the following dates, and will be available for a full week thereafter:

Friday, June 4 at 7:30 PM – Beautiful Dreamer

Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 PM – Beyto

Sunday, June 6 at 7:30 PM – Anne+ (Season 1), this year’s only series offering

Monday, June 7 at 7:30 PM – Sirley

Tuesday, June 8 at 7:30 PM – Little Girl

Wednesday, June 9 at 7:30 PM – Love, Spells and All That

Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 PM – My Fiona

Friday, June 11 at 7:30 PM – La Leyenda Negra

Saturday, June 12 at 2:30 PM – P.S. Burn This Letter Please

Finally, the following short film programs will be available virtually only. All shorts programs will be available for viewing beginning June 4 through Sunday, June 20.

Colors of My Life: BIPOC Shorts (short films centering stories of Black, Indigenous and People of Color)

Glory Days: Senior Shorts (short films centering LGBTQ seniors)

What a Wonderful World: International Shorts I

We Are the World: International Shorts II

We Are the Young: Youth Shorts

Make 'Em Laugh: Comedy Shorts

Ticket Prices:

Individual show tickets: $12 for in-person or streaming features, full-length documentaries, or short film programs; $10 for students and seniors (62+).

5-Show Pass: $50 for individuals; $80 for households. Includes access to 5 features, documentaries, and/or shorts programs - in-person and/or virtual. A household pass includes 2-person max in-person.

All-Access FestiPass: $100 for individuals; $150 for households. Includes access to all in-person and virtual programs.·Household pass includes 2 person max in-person.

FestiPasses, 5-Show Passes, and individual shows are on sale now and can be purchased at OutFilmCT.org. Tickets for individual films are available for purchase online by clicking on the Film Guide or the Cinestudio or Virtual Schedules.

This year marks the 34th festival and films will be shown at Cinestudio, located on the campus of Trinity College. Following the success of the online program in 2020, virtual screenings of shorts and features will return via the non-profit's website, OutFilmCT.org.

"Last year presented many challenges but also created exciting opportunities with virtual screenings," festival co-director Shane Engstrom said. "We are excited to move forward with a combination of safely-presented movie programs on our home screen at Cinestudio and an array of offerings that can be enjoyed at home."

Jaime Ortega, Festival Co-Director, continues: "For 2021, we've received over 400 submissions from over 50 different countries. As always, we look forward to presenting a wide variety of features, documentaries, and short films that explore the depth and breadth of the LGBTQ community."

The full schedule and lineup of films will be announced mid-May via the festival website, www.OutFilmCT.org.

