OutFilmCT to offer hybrid showings for 2021

The festival will run online and in-person from June 4 through 13

HARTFORD, Conn — After delaying and going online for 2020, Connecticut's LGBTQ+ film festival announced Monday the 2021 event will expand and be both in-person and online and return to its traditional time of late Spring.

OutFilmCT announced the dates for the film festival will run from June 4 through June 13, 2021, expanding the festival to a ten-day run. The hybrid event will feature both in-person and virtual screenings.

This year marks the 34th festival and films will be shown at Cinestudio, located on the campus of Trinity College. Following the success of the online program in 2020, virtual screenings of shorts and features will return via the non-profit's website, OutFilmCT.org.

"Last year presented many challenges but also created exciting opportunities with virtual screenings," festival co-director Shane Engstrom said. "We are excited to move forward with a combination of safely-presented movie programs on our home screen at Cinestudio and an array of offerings that can be enjoyed at home."

Jaime Ortega, Festival Co-Director, continues: "For 2021, we've received over 400 submissions from over 50 different countries. As always, we look forward to presenting a wide variety of features, documentaries, and short films that explore the depth and breadth of the LGBTQ community."