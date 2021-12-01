FOX61 viewers pick Connecticut best pizza

Everyone has a favorite! What's yours?

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's... New Haven-style apizza.

There's always the debate on where in the United States has the best pizza. New York often gets tossed around as a top contender, Chicago if you like deep dish——and then there's New Haven.

Considerably smaller than the other two cities, New Haven competes at the top level when it comes to pizza. Or, should we say, apizza?

New Haven-style apizza specializes in a thin, Neapolitan style pie that's baked in an open flame brick oven. Some might say part of the pizza looks almost burnt with a cooking style like that, but just tell them "It's not burnt, it's charred."

Read more about how New Haven-style pizza on Eater.com

According to CTVisit.com, the thin-style crust pizza originated in the 1920s when Frank Pepe opened his first pizzeria on Wooster Street. Soon after, his nephew, Sal Consiglio, opened his own place, Sally's. The rivalry produced some of the best pizza you can find in this country and now New Haven has many more pizzerias you can enjoy.

But, it's not just New Haven.

There are plenty of pizzerias around the state. Some specialize in New Haven-style, Neopalian thin crust, while others focus on a Greek-style pizza with the poofy crust; or New York style with the wide slices; or even Rhode Island bakery pizza!

Check out these favorites, you might end up with a new one!