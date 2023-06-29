Free admission for kids at Connecticut museums returns this summer

From Saturday, July 1, to Monday, Sept. 4, children ages 18 and under - with one accompanying adult - can get free admission to any of the participating museums.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program is back again for the 2023 season.

The program gives free admission to Connecticut kids to more than 120 museums around the state during their summer vacation.

From Saturday, July 1, to Monday, Sept. 4, children ages 18 and under - with one accompanying adult - can get free admission to any of the participating museums. Find a full list of participating museums here.

The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program started in 2021 to give kids "engaging enrichment and learning experiences" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office said. The program is now funded through American Rescue Plan funding.

“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023 because it provides so many opportunities for Connecticut kids and their families,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

Visitors posting about their trip to a Connecticut museum and taking advantage of CT Summer at the Museum are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtag #CTSummerMuseums.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.