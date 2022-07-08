'Something fun for the kids' | Lamont encourages residents to participate in free museum admission summer program

Connecticut Summer at the Museum started July 1 and will last until Sept. 5, Labor Day.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program is in full swing and Gov. Ned Lamont wants all residents to take part.

The program, which kicked off July 1 and runs through Labor Day, offers free admission to all Connecticut children to more than 130 museums and zoos across the state.

"We're coming out of COVID, people have been shut down for a little bit,” Lamont said during a news conference on Friday. “We wanted to have something fun for the kids for the summer, help kids get back in the game, and enjoy themselves, enjoy each other."

One of the museums participating was the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor where Lamont and other state officials paid a visit to on Friday.

"This is just one of the incredible gems that people gotta rediscover," Lamont said of the CT Trolley Museum. "And that was part of what we tried to do, Liz, when we started up that program."

The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program began in 2021 and is supported by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts in partnership with Connecticut Humanities. It is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“Gov. Lamont and I are very proud to be able to offer this program to Connecticut children and families,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement. “Free museum admission is a great way to spark children’s curiosity and keep them engaged before next school year, continuing their learning at no cost to mom and dad.”

All Connecticut children 18 and under can visit more than 130 museums at no cost. All they need is an accompanying adult who is a Connecticut resident. Group visits are not eligible for the program.

Before you visit a museum, make sure to check their website for details on how to get tickets and for their schedule.

For a full list of participating museums, click here.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.