Police say only one route to Elton John concert at Gillette Stadium

Elton John will play Wednesday and Thursday.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It's a case of "goodbye yellow brick road" and stay on Route 1 if you're heading to see Elton John at Gillette Stadium Wednesday or Thursday.

Foxborough Police posted on their Facebook page that traffic will be limited to Route 1. Walpole Police provided a list of street closures designed to keep traffic out of neighborhoods and on Route 1, not only for the Elton John concert but for upcoming events at the stadium.

Problems arose during the recent The Weeknd concert.

Police and town officials said they've received a number of complaints about traffic. They asked stadium officials to open parking lots early and Massachusetts State Police will continuously allow traffic from Water St. on to Route 1 on a consistent basis. They said keeping the traffic flowing in South Walpole is a key factor in dealing with the problem.

YOUR GPS IS WRONG! If you are attending the concert Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Massachusetts Rt. 1- will be your... Posted by Foxborough Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Specifically, residents are advised that effective Wednesday night starting at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Walpole Police Department will be implementing the following road restrictions in order to address the ongoing traffic problems as a result of the large-scale events held at Gillette Stadium:

• Washington St at South St (Northern access point): Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St.

• Washington St at Pine St: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St.

• Pine St at Walpole Park South: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Route 1.

• Washington St at Clinton Ave: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St.

• Washington St at South St (Southern access point nearest the cemetery): Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St.

• South Walpole Square: Normal assignment to manage traffic in the square.

• Water St: Normal assignment to manage traffic in the square and act as a liaison with MSP at the intersection of Route 1 and North St (Foxboro).

• Summer St at Eldor Dr: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Summer St.

• Winter St at Eldor Dr: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Winter St.

• The Preserve: Officers assigned to this complex to answer calls for service.

• Comstock and Concord Dr: Officers will patrol these areas to handle quality of life related calls for service and/ or traffic issues.

These restrictions will remain in place until approximately 9 p.m. that evening. There will be a heavy police presence in the area. The roadways that are closed will have a police officer stationed in a Walpole police cruiser. The officers will be available to answer questions or address concerns that residents may have and to respond to any immediate public safety issues that need to be addressed.

The town will evaluate and may update the plan for Thursday night's concert.

⚠️ South Walpole #TrafficUpdate — Walpole Police officials and Town Administration have received multiple inquiries ... Posted by Walpole Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

