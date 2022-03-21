Quassy to launch new community service program for its 114th season

The last two weekends of April will be designated 'Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need'.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first published in 2021.

Visitors to Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury will have the opportunity to help their neighbors next month and have some fun at the same time.

"Quassy Cares Neighbors In Need Weekends" will kick off the park's 114th season. Officials said visitors will be able to purchase discounted all-day ride passes when they donate items for charitable organizations for the weekends of April 23-24, and April 30-May 1.

Visitors can donate nonperishable food items, personal care, and toiletries, or dog food and dog toys, and also purchase an all-day ride wristband for only $15. The wristband price will be $24.99 without a donation. One donated item per guest will be required to receive the discount.

“Our Quassy Cares initiative was a huge success last year in assisting community organizations, so we will be kicking off our season with a similar event,” said Quassy President Eric Anderson.

Food items will be given to local food pantries with personal care items targeted to Acts 4 Ministry of Waterbury. Dog food and dog toys will go to Brass City Rescue, of Middlebury, and Perfect Imperfections of Watertown.

Officials said Quassy also has been a long-time supporter of the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund, which helps send underprivileged children to summer camp.

