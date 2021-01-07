Quassy asking local students to come up with name for new attraction

The park said it will be introducing its newest ride next spring, but before that, it needs a name – and who better than to ask, than the kids who will be riding it.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Get those thinking caps ready kids!

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is asking regional elementary and middle school kids to come up with the name for its newest raft ride attraction.

The park said it will be introducing its newest ride next spring, but before that, it needs a name – and who better than to ask, than the kids who will be riding it.

“We had more than 90 entries when we asked schools to help name our new roller coaster in 2011, and we believe students will come up with some great names for our new water coaster too,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the entries for this project as well.

The new attraction will feature two-person rafts plunging from a dispatch tower before they get pushed uphill by water jets at three separate locations along the course. It will be built this off-season in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay Waterpark.

The new ride will bring the number of waterslides at the park to 16.

The rules for the contest are as follows:

Submitted names – one per classroom – may not infringe on copyrighted or trademarked products.

Submissions must be made by teachers and include the school name, contact information, grade and number of students in the class.

Submissions must be emailed to info@quassy.com with “Name The Water Coaster” in the subject line.

The deadline to enter is De. 10.

Park management will review all entries and determine if a winning name is selected. If a winning entry is chosen, the class will be invited to the park for a day of rides.

