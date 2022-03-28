For his next trick, Quinnipiac student will perform in Las Vegas

Cirque Du Soleil signs magician T.J. Salta for a year

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University senior T.J. Salta has left all his cards on the table just before he graduates – and that seems to be working.

The business school student who is majoring in entrepreneurship is also a magician and mentalist. Salta, 21, from Norwalk, began getting serious about his brand of magic in high school when a Lacrosse injury left him more time to focus on his love of tricks.

Salta largely specializes in the parlor close-up sleight of hand style of magic.

He recently sent a tape of his work to Cirque Du Soleil and, long story short, he was brought to Las Vegas to audition and was given a job for Cirque’s newest show called “Mad Apple” which opens at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in May.

“It sounded too good to be true, so it’s crazy and it’s happening so fast,” Salta said.

Salta will leave for Las Vegas next week to begin rehearsals for his new job – as a featured performer for Mad Apple.

"The main idea is I’m going to be out there without a script and I’m going to go out there with people in the audience during the club/bar portion of the show," Salta said.

Quinnipiac student headed to Las Vegas 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Cards are only part of T.J.’s bag – or suitcase – full of tricks, Salta also plays mind games as a mentalist with a, seemingly, clairvoyant gift to figure out what his subjects are thinking.

“It’s different every time so it never gets boring,” Salta said.

Salta added that the real magic is to be able to do something you love.

“I love doing it," Salta said. "It makes people happy and there has always been a need for that.”

Salta will perform one more free show before he heads to Las Vegas where he will spend at least a year as part of “Mad Apple”. He will be at the On the Rocks Pub at Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus on March 31 at 7 p.m.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.