Ray Angry of 'The Roots' shares exciting details about his music career

Angry will be performing at College Street Music Hall at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ray Angry, who plays for 'The Roots' alongside Questlove, will be performing at the College Street Music Hall at 8 p.m. Thursday. Before his performance, he stopped by at the FOX61 News studios to talk about his performance and some exciting news.

The renowned pianist, producer and composer announced he will be releasing a new studio album - Ray Angry Three. He said it was recorded in one day and is going to be soul piano.

"I just went into the studio and let the music come out. I feel like, for me music, I'm just a channel and it's not about me, the music just comes through me and I just let it out," Angry said.

One of Angry's most recent works was Life & Beth, a Hulu special with Amy Schumer about a woman who takes a look at her life and works toward who she wants to become.

Angry shared his notable experience when he worked with 'The Roots' a band he said he admired since he was in college.

"It's phenomenal working with a bunch of creative guys, and it's interesting to work with your heroes, you know, I admired these guys when I was in college...It's a beautiful experience," Angry said.

Angry has worked with many musical artists including Christina Aguilera, Marc Ronson, Sting, and Queen Latifah. Recently, Kendrick Lamar sampled his song, "A Piece of Light," which was a part of 'The Root's' album titled Hot I Got Over.

