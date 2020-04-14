Getting her ‘Brick On’, Redding artist reaches Lego Masters finale

“I feel very grateful for this experience”

REDDING, Conn. — Jessica Ewud has enjoyed a wild ride of late. Week after week, TV viewers across the country have watched Ewud survive and advance as a contestant on the new FOX show “Lego Masters.”

“It’s so surreal,” said Ewud, a full time artist who uses Lego pieces in many of her works. Ewud, 32, who goes by the name “Ragzy” in the art world, has made it to the finale of Lego Masters along with building partner, Sam. “I feel very grateful for this experience,” Ewud added.

The last three teams will square off on Lego Masters Wednesday night only on FOX61 at 9 p.m.

Ewud can’t say what the outcome is but did remark, “I feel like the best part about all of this was I got to show the world how creative I am… and that’s every artist’s dream.”

Ewud, who is known for her signature hair bows — each with a message on them — is now selling them along with her artworks on her website.