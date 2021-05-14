Regal Theatre in Waterbury reopens

Face coverings will be requried in the threatre lobby, auditoriums, and restrooms.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Attention movie lovers!

According to Regal's website, select theaters across the country have reopened including The Regal Theater in the Brass Mill Mall.

"First of all, THANK YOU for your interest and your patience," said Regal in a written statement. "Regal is thrilled to welcome our guests back to the movies!"

Regal has implemented several safety measures for patrons to follow when they arrive to the theater.

Face coverings will still be required at all times in the theatre lobby, auditoriums, and restrooms. Regal said that they will provide masks to guests who arrive at the theatre without one. Face shield with masks or appropriate nose and mouth coverings are included. Masks can be removed when eating and drinking.

Guests will have the ability to buy food and drinks through Regal Theatre's mobile app.

For more on the safety measures or to see what movies are playing, click here.

