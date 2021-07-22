Rolling Stones announce rescheduled tour date at Bank of America Stadium

The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, and Elton John have announced their return of after postponing due to the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic caused many artists to have to postpone their concert dates, but after a long wait, these music legends have found their way back to Charlotte.

The Rolling Stones critically acclaimed "NO FILTER" tour is set to return to Charlotte Sept. 30 at the Bank of America Stadium.

﻿“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Mick Jagger said in a released statement.

The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement and all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

“We’re back on the road! See you there!” Keith Richards said in a released statement.

The Rolling Stones aren't the only legends coming to Queen City. Billy Joel and Elton John will also make their debut in 2022 after the COVID pandemic forced them to reschedule.

The Piano Man fans can watch him at the Bank of American Stadium on April 23, 2022.

Rocket Man will also take the stage at the same location on September 18, 2022.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts