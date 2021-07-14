Run the Jewels and Black Pumas join the lineup for Boston Calling 2022

The full lineup will include over 50 performers, including a to-be-announced third headliner.

BOSTON — Boston Calling revealed two more acts on the festival’s 2022 lineup following its announcement the Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine, as two of the three headliners in May.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels is returning to the festival’s stage and rock and soul band Black Pumas will make their debut next Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022.

The three-day event will be held in Allston, Massachusetts.

Both groups are GRAMMY-nominated, with Black Pumas coming off a huge year of multiple GRAMMY nominations for their debut self-titled album.

They also had their highest profile appearance yet, where they performed at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Run the Jewels is coming to Boston Calling for their third time.

The group is embarking on an extensive, highly anticipated 2022 North American tour where they will be opening for Rage Against the Machine.

Boston Calling will be the band’s only New England show.

“As we get closer to our return in 2022, we’re excited to reveal more artists on our Boston Calling lineup each month. Run the Jewels has been an incredible highlight at Boston Calling in years past and we look forward to welcoming them and Black Pumas, an extraordinary new artist playing the festival for the first time,” Boston Calling Events, LLC co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Appel said in a statement.



The much-anticipated announcements are a part of a series of Boston Calling 2022 artist announcements the festival is rolling out over the next several months.

HOW TO GET TICKETS:

A limited number of early bird three-day General Admission tickets ($299.99) are on sale now, as well as three-day VIP tickets ($799.99) and three-day Platinum tickets ($1,599.99), at www.bostoncalling.com.

The festival is also selling limited two-pack early bird three-day GA tickets for $549.99. This early bird period offers the lowest pricing for three-Day tickets for Boston Calling 2022.

While boasting an extensive lineup, Boston Calling also includes a variety of food and drink offerings. They announced an all-new VIP lounge within the festival, featuring full bars and unique amenities.

There are also newly enhanced viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections, including a new double-decker VIP experience with views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage. An expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section will have food prepared by some of Boston’s best chefs served throughout each day.

The festival announced that Platinum pass holders will also have access to a full specially-priced bar that includes premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails; a daily gifting suite with complimentary products; and a complimentary parking pass for each day (three-day passholders only).

Additional details on festival offerings are said to revealed in the upcoming months.

