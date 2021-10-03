Shows at Goodspeed Opera House go on demand

It allows theatergoers to buy a virtual ticket for past shows, some shows that they might have missed.

EAST HADDAM, Conn — When the show can’t go on, what’s a theater to do?

If you’re the Goodspeed Opera House, you come up with shows that are on-demand – literally – by their audience – who can now watch the theater from their own homes.

It’s called ‘Goodspeed on Demand’, and it allows theatergoers to buy a virtual ticket for past shows, some shows that they might have missed.

All done online, theatergoers buy a ticket and get 72 hours to enjoy the show.

It’s not the final solution for the 58-year-old theater, but until the pandemic goes away, it’s a viable option for the theater, a cornerstone of the arts community in Connecticut.

