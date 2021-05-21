SHRINE at Foxwoods reopens Friday, list of May celebrity hosts released

LEDYARD, Conn. — If you've been missing the club scene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this news is sure to put a smile on your face!
Officials announced that SHRINE at Foxwoods is reopening Friday.
The nightclub says it will welcome guests back on Friday, bringing the excitement of Las Vegas to the woods of Connecticut.
Reopening with a bang, SHRINE also released a lineup of performers to close out the month.
On Friday, hip-hop legend 50 Cent will host #TheComeback. Tickets cost $85 and doors open at 9 p.m.
Among the list of celebrities to host nights in May are:
- Loud Luxury on May 22 -- Tickets: $50
- Tiësto on May 23 -- Tickets: $125
- Rick Ross on May 28 -- Tickets: $50
- Diplo on May 29 -- Tickets: $75
- Zedd on May 30 -- Tickets: $100
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.