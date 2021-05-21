SHRINE at Foxwoods reopens Friday, list of May celebrity hosts released

On Friday, hip-hop legend 50 Cent will host #TheComeback. Tickets cost $85 and doors open at 9 p.m.

LEDYARD, Conn. — If you've been missing the club scene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this news is sure to put a smile on your face!

Officials announced that SHRINE at Foxwoods is reopening Friday.

The nightclub says it will welcome guests back on Friday, bringing the excitement of Las Vegas to the woods of Connecticut.

Reopening with a bang, SHRINE also released a lineup of performers to close out the month.

On Friday, hip-hop legend 50 Cent will host #TheComeback. Tickets cost $85 and doors open at 9 p.m.

Among the list of celebrities to host nights in May are:

Loud Luxury on May 22 -- Tickets: $50

on May 22 -- Tickets: $50 Tiësto on May 23 -- Tickets: $125

on May 23 -- Tickets: $125 Rick Ross on May 28 -- Tickets: $50

on May 28 -- Tickets: $50 Diplo on May 29 -- Tickets: $75

on May 29 -- Tickets: $75 Zedd on May 30 -- Tickets: $100

