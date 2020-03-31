SiriusXM offers free access to streaming service through May 15

With millions of people currently quarantined in their houses, SiriusXM is making their service available for free for the next six weeks.

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, Howard Stern, who has been broadcasting from his home in The Hamptons, had some exciting news for his listening and more importantly, his non-listening audience.

For the next six weeks, SiriusXM will not cost you a dime.

With millions of people currently quarantined in their houses, SiriusXM is making their service available for free in North America starting today through May 15.

"With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone," said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. "In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."

You will get more than 300 channels to listen to as you practice your social distancing from your friends and family members.