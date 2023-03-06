Snoop Doog’s ‘High School Reunion Tour’ to stop at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre this summer

The tour will make a stop at the Xfinity Theatre on July 29.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Snoop Doog’s new “High School Reunion Tour” is making a stop at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford this summer.

The iconic rapper’s tour will also feature Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort, and Berner with special guest DJ Drama.

The High School Reunion Tour kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on July 7.

The tour will make a stop at the Xfinity Theatre on July 29. It will end at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 27.

Ticket presales through artists and Citi begin on March 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. Learn more about the program here.

General ticket sales begin on March 10, at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Snoop Doog has been an unparallel force in the industry who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator.

He has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Sensual Seduction" and "Young, Wild & Free" (with Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars).

