Line up for 2023 Sound on Sound music festival announced

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It's a weekend full of world-class music, local food, drinks, and an experience to last!

The 2nd Annual Sound on Sound Music Festival has announced its lineup for the 2023 show happening this fall. The show, which takes place at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, will happen from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

The lineup includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, and Hozier, along with many others.

Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning at noon on March 9. Citi card member presale begins March 7 at 9 a.m.

To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets, head here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

