Avon marketing firm gives quick analyses of 2022 Super Bowl ads

At $6.5 million per ad, a lot is in play.

AVON, Conn — Inspiration, innovation, and even navigating taxation; They are all part of the marketing strategies from advertisers this Super Bowl Sunday.

The biggest football game of the year will come with biggest price tag in history for a 30 second ad – about $6.5 million per spot.

In Avon, at the multimedia marketing firm Adams & Knight, executive creative director Pat Dugan said the advertisements are star-studded.

“The vibe is that everyone just wants to have fun – it’s escape entertainment, you’re going to see a lot of celebrities. It’s not enough to just have one celebrity in your Super Bowl ad, you have to have a whole squadron of them,” Dugan said.

He singled out a few spots for this year’s game, including General Motors’ move toward electric vehicles. The ad features Mike Myers as “Dr. Evil” with his familiar collection of Austin Powers henchmen by his side.

“I’m really liking the Dr. Evil ad for General Motors and, this time, he’s saving the world, not taking over the world,” Dugan said.

At around $6.5 million for a half minute, $217,000 per second, Dugan added that the real game isn’t only on the field.

“Just like the athletes that have to perform on the field – marketers have to perform in the ad world. It’s Super Sunday, super bucks, and super expectations.”

To see an array of newly released Super Bowl LVI Ads click here.

